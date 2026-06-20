Muskoka Council Raises Credit Rating Concerns In Latest Bill 100 Pushback

Muskoka Council’s concerns about Bill 100 are expanding beyond questions of local democracy and governance. Following a recent Moody’s assessment that identified governance risks associated with the Province’s plan to appoint regional chairs, including Muskoka’s, and grant them Strong Mayor-style powers, councillors are now warning the legislation could carry financial consequences for municipalities and taxpayers.

Council unanimously supported a motion moved by Bracebridge District Councillor Tatiana Sutherland and seconded by Bracebridge Deputy Mayor Brenda Rhodes requesting a meeting with the Province to discuss the potential impact of Bill 100 on Muskoka’s credit rating.

The motion was prompted by the District’s most recent annual credit assessment from Moody’s, released May 27, which identified both fiscal and governance concerns arising from recent provincial legislation. According to the report, provincial measures that reduce or defer development charges may limit municipal fiscal flexibility, while Bill 100’s provisions allowing the Province to appoint regional chairs with Strong Mayor-style powers create what Moody’s described as increased governance risk.

Council heard that while Muskoka currently maintains a strong Aa1 credit rating, any future downgrade could result in higher borrowing costs and fewer institutional investors willing to purchase District debt, increasing the cost of infrastructure projects.

The debate came on the same day Council received a letter from Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Graydon Smith responding to Muskoka’s earlier request that the District be exempted from Bill 100’s chair appointment provisions.

In his letter, Smith thanked Council for providing feedback and acknowledged Muskoka’s recommendations regarding the qualifications of a future provincially appointed District Chair, including municipal experience, local knowledge, consensus-building skills, and an understanding of Muskoka’s rural and northern realities. However, the letter also confirmed that the Province intends to proceed with appointments under the framework established by Bill 100.

The timing of the correspondence underscored the connection between the two discussions. While the Province signalled that it remains committed to implementing Bill 100, Council’s latest motion focused on the practical consequences that decision may have on Muskoka’s finances.

Several councillors noted that the issue has evolved beyond questions of local democracy and governance. With Moody’s now explicitly identifying the legislation as a source of governance risk, concerns are increasingly shifting toward whether the Province’s actions could affect Muskoka’s financial standing in public debt markets.

During the discussion, District Finance and Corporate Services Commissioner Suzanne Olimer outlined the practical implications of any future credit rating downgrade. She explained that a lower rating could result in higher borrowing costs and reduce the pool of institutional investors willing to purchase District debt, increasing the cost of financing infrastructure projects.

Councillors also expressed concern that the Province may not have fully considered the financial implications of the governance changes. Several argued that if a respected credit rating agency is identifying governance risks associated with the legislation, the Province should be prepared to discuss those concerns directly with affected municipalities.

The concerns raised in Muskoka come amid growing criticism from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which has warned that Bill 100 risks undermining local democratic accountability and creating uncertainty in municipal governance. Council members suggested that Moody’s comments add a new dimension to the debate by linking governance concerns directly to municipal financial health.

The motion passed with Council requesting a formal meeting with provincial officials to review Moody’s findings and better understand how the implementation of Bill 100 could affect Muskoka’s future credit position.