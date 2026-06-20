Protect Yourself From Tick Bites This Summer

As outdoor activity increases during the summer season, the Ontario government is encouraging people across the province to take precautions to prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses when enjoying the outdoors.

Lyme disease is a potentially serious infection that comes from being bitten by an infected blacklegged tick, commonly known as a deer tick. If you have any symptoms such as fever, headache, chills, muscle and joint pain, fatigue and an expanding circular rash that resembles a bulls-eye, consult a health-care provider as soon as possible.

“As we head outside to enjoy the warmer weather, it is important to protect ourselves from Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “By taking simple precautions, Ontarians can protect themselves and their families while enjoying the outdoors in our beautiful province.”

You can protect yourself from tick bites by:

Wearing light coloured clothing so it’s easier to spot ticks

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants tucked into your socks and closed-toed shoes

Using insect repellent with DEET or icaridin in it

Checking yourself, your children and your pets for ticks after being outdoors

Removing any found ticks promptly

Putting clothes on high heat in the dryer for at least 10 minutes before washing clothing after spending time outdoors

Staying on marked trails and avoiding tall grass, brush, leaf litter and along trail edges, where ticks are commonly found

“As cases of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses rise and ticks continue to expand into new areas, more Ontarians may be at risk of tick bites,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Simple precautions can help reduce that risk, including being vigilant in wooded and grassy areas, even close to home, wearing appropriate clothing and doing routine tick checks after spending time outdoors.”

Ticks are very small and hard to see. When a tick is found, it should be removed immediately using fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your skin as possible without crushing it. Once you have removed the tick, wash the area and your hands with soap and water, and then disinfect the area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or an iodine swab. Before disposing of the tick, call or check the website of your local public health unit to get advice on how to identify the tick. You can also submit a photo of the tick to etick.ca for identification.

If you have any health concerns after a tick bite, consult a health-care provider as soon as possible. Most cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with antibiotics. In Ontario, pharmacists can assess tick bites and provide medication, where appropriate, to help prevent Lyme disease, making it easier for people to access timely care.