Last Chance To Shape Muskoka’s Future: 2027 Budget Survey Closes June 22

Residents are already sharing their priorities and helping guide decisions for the future of Muskoka.

Since launching earlier this month, the District’s 2027 Budget Survey has received strong participation from residents across the community. The feedback received is helping staff and Council better understand what matters most to the people who live, work, and visit Muskoka.

Every year, the budget helps determine how services are delivered, how infrastructure is maintained, and where future investments are made. Community feedback plays an important role in those discussions.

“We have received valuable feedback from residents already, and there is still time for more people to participate,” said Suzanne Olimer, Commissioner of Finance and Corporate Services. “The survey helps us better understand community priorities and that input helps support informed decision-making as we plan for the future.”

What the survey asks about

The survey explores topics such as:

Service levels

Taxes and user fees

Timing of capital projects

Future priorities and investments

These are important considerations as the District works to balance affordability, service delivery, and long-term planning.

Less than five minutes can make a difference

Whether you’ve lived in Muskoka for years, recently moved to the area, own a seasonal property, operate a business, or visit regularly, your perspective can help inform future budget decisions.

The survey closes on June 22, 2026.

Need assistance?

Support is available for anyone who needs help completing the survey or accessing it in an alternate format. Residents can call 705-645-2100 or email communications@muskoka.on.ca for assistance.

Take the survey before June 22: www.engagemuskoka.ca/2027-budget-survey/surveys/2027-budget

Learn more: www.engagemuskoka.ca/2027-budget-survey