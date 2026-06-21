Tay Township Strengthens Health Care And Physician Recruitment

Tay Township is continuing its commitment to strengthening local healthcare with a $37,500 investment supporting Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) and care in North Simcoe. The contribution includes $25,000 to the GBGH Foundation’s We See You: Inside and Out campaign, along with $12,500 toward physician recruitment efforts.

Presented in recognition of the essential role GBGH plays in the community, the investment reflects Tay Township’s dedication to ensuring residents have access to high-quality care close to home — today and into the future.

“Tay Township is proud to support initiatives that strengthen local healthcare,” said Mayor Ted Walker, Tay Township. “This donation reflects our commitment to ensuring our residents have access to high-quality care and to supporting physician recruitment that will serve our community for years to come.”

Funding directed to the GBGH Foundation will advance priorities through the We See You campaign, helping ensure patients and families feel seen, heard, and supported throughout their care experience. Contributions to the campaign enable the hospital to invest in essential equipment and modern technology, like new operating suite lighting and an ultrasound for vascular (IV) access.

“This kind of leadership from Tay Township has a meaningful impact on our hospital and the people GBGH cares for,” said Perry Esler, Interim CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Through the We See You campaign, Tay Township is supporting patients, families, and care teams by investing in the tools and spaces that make a real difference in the experience of care.”

The $12,500 investment in physician recruitment will help attract and retain skilled physicians to the region — a key priority in meeting the healthcare needs of a growing population and ensuring timely access to care.

“Recruiting physicians is fundamental to the long-term strength of healthcare in our region,” said Dr. Jeff Golisky, chair, Georgian Bay Physician Recruitment. “Support from Tay Township helps us offer our community as a desirable place for new and experienced physicians to practice, improving health care access close to home.”

Tay Township has demonstrated ongoing support for GBGH, recognizing that strong local healthcare contributes to a vibrant and healthy community for residents, families, and visitors alike.

For more information about the We See You campaign and how donations are making an impact at GBGH, visit gbghf.ca. To learn more about physician recruitment in North Simcoe, visit georgianbayphysicianrecruitment.com.