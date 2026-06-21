Individual Fined For Allowing Dogs To Run At Large In Areas Inhabited By White-Tailed Deer

An individual from Northeastern Ontario has been fined $1,000 for allowing her dogs to run at large in areas inhabited by white-tailed deer, which can cause distress to the deer and decrease their survival:

Caitlyn Baker of Evansville, Manitoulin Island was convicted of letting her dogs run at large during both the open and closed seasons for white-tailed deer. She was fined $1,000 and received a two-year probation from having any dogs in her care and control leave her property without being properly attached to a person.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on six occasions in 2024, conservation officers received public complaints of dogs interrupting their hunt and chasing and killing deer in the Evansville area, causing danger to people and wildlife. Conservation officers investigated the complaints and confirmed through photographic evidence the public suspicions. Baker had also been convicted of the same offence three times prior.

It is unlawful to allow a dog to run at large on any Crown or private lands inhabited by big game species during closed hunting seasons, and it is especially important to prevent dogs from running at large in critical wintering habitats that white-tailed deer rely on for survival. Dogs permitted to run at large in these areas can harass and chase deer and other big game, potentially causing injury or death due to exhaustion.

Keeping dogs under control when out on Crown or private lands not only protects wildlife populations but helps keep pets safe from other hazards they may encounter in the area.

Justice of the Peace Lori-Ann Toulouse heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Gore Bay, on February 19, 2026.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.