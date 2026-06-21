East Region OPP Issue Warning About Distraction Thefts

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public to remain alert following reports of distraction thefts occurring in communities across the region.

Distraction thefts involve suspects using deception and quick actions to steal valuables, most commonly jewelry, without the victim immediately realizing what has happened. These incidents often unfold in a matter of seconds and can occur in public spaces, parking lots, or even on private property.

While seniors are frequently targeted, anyone can become a victim.

How These Thefts Occur

Suspects commonly work together and rely on distraction, manipulation, and close physical proximity to carry out the theft. They may present themselves as friendly, helpful, or in distress to reduce suspicion.

In some cases:

A stranger may engage a person in conversation and then move into their personal space, sometimes attempting physical contact such as touching hands, wrists, or offering a hug. Victims often later discover jewelry has been removed.

Individuals may compliment jewelry and attempt to exchange it for what they claim is a more valuable item. The item provided is later found to have little or no value.

Suspects may offer gifts, such as necklaces, and place them on the victim while secretly removing genuine jewelry.

Some suspects claim to be in need of assistance or money and offer to sell or trade expensive-looking jewelry, which is ultimately counterfeit.

In certain incidents, suspects tell emotional stories, such as needing help for a family member, to pressure victims into handing over money or valuables.

These interactions are often designed to create confusion, urgency, or a sense of obligation.

Safety Tips

The OPP encourages residents to take the following precautions:

Stay aware of your surroundings, even during routine activities.

Be cautious when approached by strangers, particularly those entering your personal space.

Avoid accepting unsolicited gifts or offers involving jewelry.

Trust your instincts. If a situation feels uncomfortable, remove yourself immediately.

Keep valuables secure and limit how much jewelry you wear in public.

Consider carrying cash separately from your wallet or purse.

If you believe you are being targeted, attract attention by making noise and call 9-1-1.

Report Suspicious Activity

If you have been approached in a suspicious manner or believe you have been the victim of a distraction theft, report it to police immediately. Quick reporting can assist investigators and help prevent further incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also report fraud or attempted scams to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC): http://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca

The East Region is divided into the following primary detachment locations and their respective satellite offices: