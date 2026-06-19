Life Jackets Save Lives. No Excuses, No Exceptions: OPP Says

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging everyone heading out on the water to make one life-saving choice: wear your life jacket, every time, every ride.

Despite calm conditions and proximity to shore, many boating-related drownings occur when people least expect danger. Most of these tragedies happen in small vessels, like canoes and kayaks, and are preventable.

In 2025, nearly 80% of all boating fatalities investigated by the OPP involved individuals who were not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD). Adult males accounted for almost 90% of all boating fatalities on OPP patrolled waters. According to the Drowning Prevention Research Centre of Canada, 35% of water-related fatalities in Ontario are linked to swimming, while another 13% are attributed to walking, running, or playing near water, accounting for nearly half of all drownings when combined.

Young children, weak swimmers, and non-swimmers should always wear a life jacket when near water, even in shallow areas. Supervision and proactive lifesaving decisions, like wearing a life jacket, are key to avoiding tragedy.

What You Can Do:

Always wear a properly fitted, Transport Canada (TC) approved life jacket. Modern life jackets are lightweight, comfortable, and designed to save lives. Don’t just bring it, wear it.

Ensure there is a properly sized life jacket for every person on board.

Keep all required safety equipment easily accessible and ready to use.

Set the example, especially for children and new boaters.

Check weather and water conditions before heading out.

Every year the OPP continues to share this important safety message across the province reminding the public that wearing a TC-approved PFD is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent water-related tragedies.