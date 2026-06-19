Renewed Public Appeal For Information For Missing Person From Bracebridge OPP

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in the ongoing search for a Bracebridge man who has been missing since 2024.

On March 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., officers from the Bracebridge OPP detachment responded to a missing person report after a family member expressed concern about the well-being of 35-year-old Chance Kay of Muskoka Lakes Township. He was last seen at approximately 11:00 p.m. the night prior leaving a motel located at 3566 Highway 11 South in Gravenhurst.

The Muskoka Crime Unit is continuing the ongoing investigation and has utilized multiple investigative tools including the use of technology, ground and air searches involving OPP resources and social media appeals. Those efforts have not yet been successful in locating him.

Chance Kay is described as 5’6″ (168 cm) tall, with long dark hair, and multiple visible tattoos. He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black long sleeve shirt with a white logo and a True Religion baseball cap.

Anyone who may have information about Chance KAY’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.