Waypoint Centre Employee Struck And Killed By Delivery Truck

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian which occurred this morning.

On June 18, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., emergency services responded to a collision on hospital property at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care on Church Street in the Town of Penetanguishene.

Preliminary investigation has determined that a pedestrian was struck by a delivery vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries. The pedestrian, a 61-year-old female who was an employee of the hospital, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit are assisting with the investigation, along with the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage or other video from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.