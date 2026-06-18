Bracebridge Provides Update On Future Vision For Former Georgian College Campus 

Since Georgian College announced plans in September 2025 to close its Muskoka campus in Bracebridge, Town of Bracebridge representatives have been working collaboratively with the College and interested partners to explore opportunities for the property that would continue to serve the needs of the community and support local priorities.

As part of this process, a zoning by-law amendment application related to the property will be considered by the Town’s Planning and Development Committee on Wednesday, July 8. The application represents an important step forward in the review process and will publicly outline the proposed uses for the site; however, no approvals have been granted at this time, and several municipal and regulatory steps remain before any redevelopment can proceed.

The proposal, submitted by the Muskoka Health and Wellness Centre, would see the existing building renovated into a community health and wellness centre serving Bracebridge and the broader Muskoka region. The concept is intended to replicate a successful model established in Orillia and would include partnerships with local health care providers.

Potential features of the proposed facility could include:

Clinical and primary care office space;

A supportive suite of medical and wellness services;

Future opportunities for a primary care teaching clinic and other health care education; and

Approximately 18,000 square feet dedicated to health-related services and programming.

Following the statutory public process, the application will be considered by Council at the July 15 meeting.

For meeting agendas and associated reports, visit events.bracebridge.ca/council.