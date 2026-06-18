Individuals From Bracebridge And Burk’s Falls Charged With Drug Trafficking

Two individuals have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Almaguin Highlands Community Street Crime Unit.

In early 2026, OPP investigators began an investigation into the trafficking of illicit drugs within the Muskoka area.

On June 4, 2026, officers arrested an individual from Bracebridge, in Burks Falls. As the investigation progressed, investigators obtained a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and executed the warrant at a residence on Main Street in Burk’s Falls.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized:

Approximately 117 grams of suspected cocaine

119 Percocet tablets

Approximately 7.7 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Approximately 2.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine

Nine cellular phones

Four digital scales

Approximately $1,720 in Canadian currency

As a result, James Downs, 52 years old of Burk’s Falls, has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Failure to Comply with a Release Order (two counts)

Matthew Dupuis, 34 years old of Bracebridge, has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone

DOWNS remains in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice. DUPUIS was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on July 9, 2026.

The OPP remains committed to disrupting the trafficking of illegal drugs and enhancing community safety. Anyone with information regarding the possession, manufacturing, or trafficking of illicit drugs is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.