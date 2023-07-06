CBC/Radio-Canada Pausing Advertising On Facebook And Instagram

Press Release from CBC:

We join other Canadian media organizations that are calling for Canadians’ access to news to be protected

CBC/Radio-Canada is pausing its advertising on Meta’s platforms, Facebook and Instagram, as some other Canadian news organizations announced earlier today. Last month, Meta announced its intention to block access to all news content prior to the Online News Act (C-18) coming into effect at the end of this year.

Access to news, a plurality of voices and a diversity of viewpoints are all cornerstones of a healthy democracy. We join other Canadian media organizations that are calling for Canadians’ access to news — all news, from all outlets, both public and private — to be protected.