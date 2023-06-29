Canadians Prepare For The Busiest Moving Weekend Of The Year

With summer officially here and the school year ending, this weekend will see more Canadain moving residences than any other weekend of the year, according to TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Canada.

From June 30 to July 2, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, the largest franchised moving company in North America, will have over 3,000 trucks on the road, driving more than 650,000 miles and will perform more than 4,800 moves across five Canadian provinces in 47 U.S. states, Ireland, and the U.K.

“There are many reasons why Canada Day weekend is so popular,” said Chuck Resnick, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Canada’s Chief Operating Officer, in a press release.

“Late June is the end of the school year, and parents prefer not to disrupt their kid’s schooling. Many families want to be settled in their new homes before the summer gets underway to get the most out of their backyards and balconies. The Canada Day holiday also gives people an extra day to unpack, and the weather is consistently pleasant,” he said.

According to Statistics Canada, in the two years leading up to 2021, 2.1 million (13.8% of 15 million) Canadian households moved.

70.6 per cent of movers polled by Statistics Canada gave one only reason for their decision since moving can be motivated by many factors. 28 per cent said they were seeking bigger or better housing, 16.8 per cent said a more desirable neighbourhood and 6 per cent were forced to give up their home and did not choose to move.