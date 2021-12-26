Canada’s Largest Polar Bear Dip Raises Money For Clean Water

The Courage Polar Bear Dip, the largest and longest-running charity event of its kind in Canada, this year aims to raise $100,000 to support World Vision’s clean water initiatives by allowing to participants to “dip their own way” this New Year’s.

In past years, hundreds of brave dippers have come out to Coronation Park in Oakville for the annual Jan. 1 plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Ontario. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Courage family team will host a virtual experience again this year, including Dip Day traditions like the costume contest, live music, activities for the whole family, and videos of participants dipping safely from their own homes.

“As the pandemic still grips the world, the need for clean water is more critical than ever for millions of children and their communities,” said Trent Courage, event co-founder. “That’s why the funds we raise are so important. We’ve been astounded by the generosity of those who dip with us every year and who have helped us raise over $2 million to date, to fund World Vision’s clean water projects. Whether you stay warm and donate online, or dip in a chilly snowbank or pool, you can make it your dip, your way, from anywhere in the world!”

Jan. 1, 2022, marks the 37th year of the dip and the 27th consecutive year the Courage Polar Bear Dip has partnered with World Vision Canada to raise funds for clean water projects in Africa. This year’s funds will support projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

“I can’t think of a better way to usher in 2022 than to participate in the Courage Polar Bear Dip!” said Michael Messenger, President of World Vision Canada. “It’s so much fun, and a little bit crazy. And it’s for such a good cause: providing clean water to vulnerable communities. Access to clean water is essential for children’s health and hygiene, as well as helping to fight COVID-19.”

The live experience dip will run on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, starting at 1 p.m.

Canadians across the country can register for the free event or donate on the Courage Polar Bear Dip website .

SOURCE World Vision Canada