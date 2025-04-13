Call For Volunteers – Help Make Bracebridge 150 A Celebration To Remember 

The Town of Bracebridge is calling on community members to be part of history by volunteering at the Bracebridge 150 Community Celebration and Showcase on June 7 and 8 at J.D. Lang Park. This once-in-a-lifetime event will bring the community together to celebrate 150 years of history, culture, and community spirit.

Volunteer opportunities are now available for a variety of roles, including event setup and teardown, guest services, activity support, and more. Whether you’re looking to lend a hand for a few hours or throughout the entire weekend, there’s a role for everyone and every shift helps.

Every volunteer will receive an exclusive Bracebridge 150 t-shirt to wear for volunteer shifts, a free hot lunch on event day, and a volunteer appreciation night to celebrate after the event is over. All volunteers must be over the age of 14. Parking lot attendants must be 18 years of age and older, and beer garden attendants must be 19 years of age and older.

High-school aged volunteers will be eligible to receive documentation towards their 40-hours of community service.