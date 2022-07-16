Cabela’s Outfitter And Big Horn Tents Recalled Due To Smoke Inhalation Hazard

The recall involves the Cabela’s Ultimate Alaknak Outfitter, Instinct Outfitter and Big Horn 6P tents, supplied by Westfield Outdoor and sold to consumers at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shop stores and online. The tents’ sizes range from 10 feet by 10 feet to 13 feet by 27 feet and are sold in green. The name, model number, manufacturing date code (HF MMDDYY) providing the place and date of manufacture, and SKU of the tent, are printed on the inside of the tent on the sewn-in warning label. The tents are designed for the optional use of a wood stove inside. The stove pipe exits the tent through the stove jack ring which provides a seal between the stove pipe and the tent.

The tent’s stove jack ring can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures from contact with a stove pipe and create smoke inside the tent, posing a risk of injury from smoke inhalation. As of July 14, 2022 Westfield Outdoor has received 3 reports of the stove jack ring deteriorating due to heat and creating smoke in Canada, and 1 report of smoke inhalation and frostbite related to discontinuing the use of a wood stove while camping. In the United States, the company has received no reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.

Consumers should immediately stop using a wood stove inside the tents and contact Westfield Outdoor for a free replacement stove jack ring. Consumers can remove the old stove jack ring from the tent and install the replacement ring by following the instructions provided with the replacement ring. Westfield Outdoor is contacting all known purchasers directly.

For more information, consumers can contact Westfield Outdoor toll-free at 877-579-1550 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at bassprostovejack@westfieldoutdoors.com, online at www.basspro.com/shop/en/product-recall-information or at www.basspro.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Joint recall with Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC) and Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops/ Westfield Outdoor.

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

This recall is also posted on the OECD Global Portal on Product Recalls website. You can visit this site for more information on other international consumer product recalls.