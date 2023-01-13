Brampton Resident Charged For Trafficking Drugs In Orillia

The Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit conducted a vehicle stop and seized fentanyl, cocaine and a quantity of cash. One person has been charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Orillia.

In December 2022, the Orillia CSCU commenced an investigation into cocaine and fentanyl trafficking in Orillia. On January 12, 2023, Orillia CSCU with the assistance of the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and Physical Surveillance Unit (PSU) conducted a vehicle stop and the driver was arrested in connection with a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) investigation. Officers seized stolen property, cash as well as fentanyl and cocaine.

Jewayne Lumsden 29 years of age, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of crime

The accused has been held in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.

Report suspected drug-trafficking or suspicious activity to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.