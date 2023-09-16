Bracebridge Theft Suspects Now Wanted By Huron County OPP

An investigation by the Huron County OPP on September 8th, 2023, involving shoplifting in Wingham has been linked to several other similar thefts in Ontario with the same suspects.

On Friday, September 08, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m. police were dispatched to a business address on Josephine Street in Wingham, Township of North Huron for a report of shoplifting that occurred just after 2:00 p.m. the same day.

During the investigation, it was revealed that two male suspects entered the business separately and proceeded to load baby food, shaving accessories, and other items totaling approximately $2,000 and departed the store without paying. Both suspects were captured on video surveillance. They are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, age in 40’s, bald, dark skin, wearing a t-shirt and jeans,

Suspect #2: Male, age in 40’s, heavier set build, wearing a hat and face mask, a t-shirt, and jeans.

Suspect vehicle used: older model Mercedes automobile, beige or light grey.

It is believed that these same two suspects have stolen goods from retailers in Barrie, Meaford, Saugeen Shores, Bracebridge, Walkerton, and Wingham.

Any person with information regarding this incident or any other incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.