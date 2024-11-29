Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired Friday Morning

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver with impaired driving before noon this morning, November 29, 2024.

On November 29, 2024 at 10:15 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about a possibly impaired driver in the area of Muskoka Road 118 and Wellington Street in the town of Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle at Food Basics plaza and as a result of their investigation, have charged 66-year-old Scott Dunlop of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation – Over 80

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 14, 2025 to answer to his charge.

Members of the public are important partners in keeping Muskoka’s roads and waterways safe, if you suspect that someone is operating a vehicle or vessel while impaired, please call 9-1-1 from your hands-free device.