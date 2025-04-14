Bracebridge Presents Cheque to South Muskoka Hospital Foundation To Support Annual Fundraising Campaign

Yesterday, Mayor Maloney proudly presented a cheque for $18,882.16 to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF). This donation is the result of the Best Seat in the House/Buy a Bay campaign which helped raise funds to support the development of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

Since the campaign launched in June 2022, 417 seats and 80 library bays were sponsored by members of the community, with 15% of proceeds supporting SMHF. The campaign not only provided a unique opportunity for individuals to leave a lasting mark in the Muskoka Lumber Arena and Coulson Family Bracebridge Library but also demonstrated the community’s commitment to strengthening local healthcare.

Leah Walker, Executive Director from the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation accepted the donation and expressed their gratitude for the community’s generosity. The funds will be used to support their annual capital fundraising campaign to support critical medical equipment, ensuring continued high-quality care for Muskoka residents and visitors.

The Town of Bracebridge is grateful to everyone who participated in the sponsorship program, reinforcing the spirit of giving and collaboration that defines the community. There are still arena seats available for sponsorship. Each seat costs $500 and will have a placard placed on the sponsored seat featuring the name of a family member, business, sport organization, or service club.