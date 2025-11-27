Bracebridge OPP Charge Two Drivers With Impaired Driving

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two drivers with impaired driving since the launch of the Festive RIDE campaign.

On November 24, 2025, at 7:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 30-year-old Joshua Worsley of Strathroy, ON with Impaired Operation, Impaired – Over 80 and Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 23, 2025 to answer to his charges.

On November 26, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to another concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver on Wellington Street in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 31-year-old Brett Parkin of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 23, 2025 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.