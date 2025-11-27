$2 standard transit fares start January 1, 2026

The City of Orillia is expanding access to affordable public transportation for Orillia Transit riders by launching a reduced transit fare 15-month pilot program beginning January 1, 2026. This bold initiative sees standard transit fares reduced to just $2 (affectionately known to Canadians as a ‘toonie’), $30 for an unlimited 30-day pass ($1 per day) and more!

“Putting people first is the foundation of this initiative,” said Don McIsaac, Mayor of the City of Orillia. “Affordable transit means more opportunity, more mobility, and a stronger, more connected community. This pilot program reinforces our commitment to making Orillia more inclusive and accessible by ensuring that safe, affordable transit is within reach for all.”

The program, which runs from January 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027, will be available for both conventional and specialized transit services, including reductions on standard single ride fares, 30-day cOnnect passes and group rates, and the implementation of a 7-day cOnnect pass.

Fares remain free for children under 12 when riding with a paying adult, teens using cOnnect passes and CNIB cardholders. Adults over the age of 65 will continue to benefit from the existing reduced fare of $2 with no additional discounts applied under the pilot program.

Current fares will remain in effect until December 31, 2025. Riders are encouraged to review their travel habits over the coming months to determine the best time to purchase passes. Refunds will not be issued for transit fares.

Beyond affordability and accessibility, this pilot program also supports the City’s climate goals. By encouraging more people to use public transit, it helps to reduce vehicle emissions and contributes to a cleaner, healthier city.

For more information on the affordable transit initiative as well as general transit information, current fares, and schedules, visit orillia.ca/Transit. Additional program details will be posted as the January 1, 2026, start date approaches.