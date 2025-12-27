Bracebridge Fire Department Encourages Residents To Be Prepared For New Carbon Monoxide Rules Coming Jan. 1

Beginning January 1, 2026, new Ontario Fire Code requirements for carbon monoxide (CO) alarms will come into effect, bringing harmonization with national codes and Ontario-specific updates. The Bracebridge Fire Department is encouraging all residents, landlords and business operators to be prepared for these changes by installing additional carbon monoxide alarms to align with the updated rules.

The new Fire Code requirements will expand CO alarm installation in:

Existing Homes: Alarms will now be required on every storey, not just near sleeping areas.

Alarms will now be required on every storey, not just near sleeping areas. Multi-Unit Residential Buildings: CO alarms must be installed in all suites meeting certain conditions, service rooms, and, in some cases, public corridors.

CO alarms must be installed in all suites meeting certain conditions, service rooms, and, in some cases, public corridors. Care Occupancies: This includes residential care facilities and certain group homes, where CO alarms will be required in suites and common areas.

These changes are designed to better protect vulnerable populations and ensure CO alarms are placed where risks are highest.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odourless, and deadly gas. Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, loss of consciousness, and even death. Follow these safety guidelines to ensure your safety.

Test CO alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year;

Have fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces, gas stoves, and fireplaces inspected annually by a certified technician;

Keep chimneys and vents clear of debris and obstructions;

If your CO alarm sounds or anyone experiences symptoms of CO poisoning, go outside immediately and call 9-1-1; and

Never use barbecues, portable fuel-burning camping equipment, or gas-powered generators indoors or in enclosed spaces.

Learn more at bracebridge.ca/fireprevention.