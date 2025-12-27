BMO Employees Personally Donate More Than $36M – And Counting – To Charitable Partners In 2025

91% of employees participated in the industry-leading BMO Employee Giving campaign.

BMO announced 91% of its employees have personally donated more than $36 million1 to community organizations across North America through BMO’s annual Employee Giving campaign – surpassing the bank’s $29 million donation goal. This is BMO’s 15th annual campaign in partnership with the United Way. Of the $36 million, over $12 million was directed to local United Ways across North America.

“Once again, Team BMO made a powerful impact through our industry-leading Employee Giving campaign,” said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. “This year’s success reflects our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and our commitment to strengthening communities across North America. United Way works to tackle the root causes of inequity and deliver support where it can make the biggest difference – and we’re proud to have partnered with them for more than 60 years.”

The more than $36 million that was raised in this year’s campaign is in addition to over $140 million that BMO employees have donated to charities in Canada and the U.S. over the past five years through the company’s annual campaign.

“This campaign is thousands of employees choosing to back local support, one donation at a time, through BMO’s long-standing partnership with United Way,” said Heather McDonald, CEO and President, United Way Greater Toronto.” The scale of this effort strengthens local, frontline agencies and helps keep practical supports within reach for people working to build financial stability, health, and belonging. At a time when too many people are struggling to make ends meet, showing up like this matters. We are grateful to BMO’s leaders and employees. Our job now is to put this support to work where it will make the most difference, any way we can.”

“BMO has been United Way of Metro Chicago’s #1 corporate partner for more than a decade. Over the life of the partnership, BMO employees have generously given their time, talent, and treasure to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and drive transformation in neighborhoods across the Chicago region,” said Sean Garrett, President and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago. “BMO truly sets the bar for what it means to give back, and United Way is thrilled to celebrate the immense success of BMO’s 15th annual Employee Giving Campaign.”

BMO kicked off its 2025 Employee Giving campaign on Giving Tuesday (December 2) by hosting 16 community kit packing events in cities across Canada and the U.S. in partnership with the United Way. More than 750 BMO employee volunteers assembled nearly 11,000 care kits based on the needs of local communities including hygiene kits, cold weather kits, literacy kits, and snack packs all supporting United Way and United Way partner agencies.

________________________________ 1 The $36 million is the total of donations made in local currency by BMO employees.

BMO’s Partnership with United Way

BMO is a long-time partner of United Way in its mission to support agencies that build and directly serve neighbourhoods throughout North America. With its unique capability to identify needs and support wide-reaching front-line programs, United Way is reducing economic disparities and joins BMO in driving real progress in the communities we serve. In 2024, we reached more than 3.7 million people across 150 neighbourhoods through our partnership with the United Way.

For more information on BMO’s community-focused activity corporate social responsibility, please visit: https://our-impact.bmo.com/

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Whether we’re giving to community organizations across North America, investing in partnerships to address societal needs, or supporting the giving and volunteer activities of our 55,000 employees, we pride ourselves on our 200-year-plus legacy of growing the good in the communities we serve. Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO’s Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2024, we directed more than $108 million to drive progress for communities, which included $101 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 54,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $39 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.