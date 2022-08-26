BMO Donates $30,000 Towards Critical Soldiers’ MRI Upgrade

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation extends our gratitude to long-time supporter BMO Financial Group (BMO) for its donation of $30,000 towards Soldiers’ much-needed MRI upgrade.

With this donation, BMO is yet again proving its commitment to the Soldiers’ community and ensuring that we can provide world-class healthcare at the local level.

“We recognize the importance of the Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to the Orillia region and its residents,” said Patrick Dorey, Regional Vice-President, Greater Ontario Region, BMO Bank of Montreal. “BMO is driven by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, throughout the communities we serve. Today, we’re proud to contribute to the growth of strong, innovative, health-care facilities that support a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society in Simcoe County and Muskoka.”

BMO recognizes our region’s rapid growth and the need to invest in healthcare infrastructure capable of meeting current and projected capacity needs. With this donation, BMO is pushing Soldiers’ closer to its goal of raising $3 million for a new MRI.

Performing nearly 9,000 scans in the last year, Soldiers’ current MRI is a tool vital to our healthcare team when it comes to getting a better picture of what’s happening inside of their patients. MRI is at the center of several processes crucial to achieving Soldiers’ promise of earlier, more accurate diagnosis.

“Keeping up with the rapid pace of technological change in hospitals is an important way to ensure we are serving our community with compassion and excellence,” said OSMH President and CEO, Carmine Stumpo. “This donation is greatly appreciated and will go a long way to ensuring we reach that goal.”

For more information about Soldiers’ commitment to you or to donate to the future of your community’s healthcare, visit SoldiersFoundtion.ca/projects.