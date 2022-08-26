Lottery Ticket Worth $10,000 Unclaimed In North Bay

There are two weeks left to claim an ENCORE prize worth $10,000 from the Friday, September 10, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. The winning numbers were 1 – 8 – 9 – 4 – 9 – 4 – 6 and the winning ticket was sold in North Bay.

Players must match the first six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets for winners from home in a number of convenient ways: