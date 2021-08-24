Best-Selling Author, Speaker, Freelance Writer & Editor, Joan Marie Galat Shares Her Writing Journey

Best-selling author, Joan Marie Galat began making books at the age of nine. However, she did not get published until 12-years of age when she became a paid weekly newspaper columnist. Join Muskoka Authors Association on Wednesday, September 8, to hear the fascinating story of this born writer.

Today, Galat is author of more than 20 books for children and adults, with translations in seven languages, and is recipient of several awards and other commendations. Her publication credits include Solve This! Wild and Wacky Challenges for the Genius Engineer in You (National Geographic Kids) and Dot to Dot in the Sky, Stories of the Aurora (Whitecap Books), which won the Crystal Kite Award for Canada.

Joan delivers online talks to school, library, and business audiences, teaches public speaking, and provides consults on getting published and presenting virtually. As a freelance writer and corporate trainer, Joan provides workshops on topics that include plain language writing, email etiquette, and storytelling.

Speaking engagements have taken Joan across Canada, as well as to international events such as the United Nations Environment Programme in Seoul, South Korea (2016); the International Dark-Sky Conference in Snowbird, USA (2018), and an international book fair in Seoul (2005), where she presented Korean translations of her books. In Australia (2019), Joan spoke to child, family, and adult audiences. Closer to home, she has been part of the Jasper Dark Sky Festival (2015) and toured at schools and libraries across Canada. She is the 2018 recipient of the Martha Weston Grant, awarded annually to one member (worldwide) of the USA based Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI).

Visit joangalat.com to learn more about Joan’s books and moondotmedia.comfor information on consulting and corporate training. You can also connect with Joan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit MuskokaAuthors.ca Upcoming Events https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/best-selling-author-joan-marie-galat-shares-her-writing-journey-tickets-166806363323?aff=ebdsoporgprofile or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.