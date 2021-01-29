Bell Let’s Talk Day Sets New Records With 159,173,435 Messages

Total talk, text and social media interactions increased 3.1% over last year, reflecting a heightened focus on mental health as we all confront the impacts of COVID-19

#BellLetsTalk was once again the top Twitter trend in Canada and worldwide

At 5 cents per message, Bell is donating an additional $7,958,671.75 to mental health; Bell’s total funding commitment now stands at $121,373,806.75, on track to our $155 million target

Now more than ever, every action counts in mental health. And the count is in: Canadians and people around the world set all-new records for engagement in the mental health conversation on Bell Let’s Talk Day 2021, sharing 159,173,435 messages of support and driving $7,958,671.75 in new mental health funding by Bell.

“Thank you to everyone who joined in on Bell Let’s Talk Day to keep Canada’s mental health moving forward,” said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE. “Once again we led the world in talking openly and honestly about mental health and all the ways we can make a difference for people living with mental illness. As we face the added mental health impacts of the COVID crisis, your action is appreciated now more than ever.”

“On behalf of the Bell Let’s Talk team across Canada, thank you for making your actions count this Bell Let’s Talk Day,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of the Bell Let’s Talk initiative. “We’ve made incredible strides in mental health awareness and action over the last 11 years, and the challenges of COVID-19 reinforce that we need to keep building on what we’ve accomplished together. Your incredible support sends a strong signal that mental health matters, and means more Canadians will get better access to the care they need.”

From midnight Newfoundland time to midnight Pacific time there were 159,173,435 eligible Bell Let’s Talk communications, up 3.1% year over year. Social media engagement – hashtags, filters, frames and video views on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube – reached 42,688,092 interactions, with #BellLetsTalk once again the top Twitter trend in Canada and worldwide.

People around the world watched the entertaining Bell Let’s Talk Day videos from singer-songwriter Michael Bublé and comedian Maxim Martin on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitte r and YouTube, with each view counting toward Bell’s donations to mental health.