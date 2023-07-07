Bank Robbery Suspect Could Be In Barrie Or Parry Sound

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of their breach of Statutory Release.

Marc Gauthier is described as a Caucasian male, 54 years of age, 5’7″ (170cm), 176 lbs (80 kgs) with brown hair(shaved bald), brown eyes and possibly clean shaven. Occasionally wears eye glasses. He has several tatoos consisting of a tombstone and heart on his left arm and a snake and skull on his right arm.

He is serving a forty-one (41) year, four (4) month and eighteen (18) day sentence for Possession of a Weapon, Robbery x 16, Armed Robbery x 16, Robbery using a Firearm x 8, Possession of Firearm While Prohibited, Possesssion of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, Prohibited Weapon in Vehicle, Pointing a Firearm, Forcible Confinement, Discharge Firearm-Cause Bodily Harm, Possession of Explosive Substance, Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Disguise With Intent, Escape Lawful Custody, Assault, Break and Enter x 2, Theft x 2, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 4, Possession of Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2.

The offender is known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec.

GAUTHIER is also currently wanted by Nottawasaga O.P.P. for an armed robbery in Alliston.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.