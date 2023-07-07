Residents And Visitors Invited To Explore New Public Art Pieces In Orillia

Looking for a unique activity this summer? There is plenty of new public art to explore in the Sunshine City.

“Orillia is a vibrant, growing city full of arts and cultural opportunities including public art. Residents and visitors alike will find interesting and unique collections of art throughout the city this summer. I encourage everyone to check out the art collections throughout Orillia,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

All nine pieces of the City’s newest public art commission “Crossroads, Connections and Intersections” are now installed throughout Orillia. The art is located across the city along the trail network, at road intersections and gateways. Each piece can be found in a different neighbourhood, near clusters of restaurants, accommodations, shops, and activities for people to explore. The artwork can be viewed individually or as a collection (see map).

Additionally, the new “Momentum” exhibit is now open at the Stack Gallery at the Orillia Recreation Centre, located at 255 West St. S. Artists were encouraged to consider what ‘momentum’ means to them and interpret the meaning through an age-inclusive lens. The Age-Friendly Orillia Advisory Committee partnered with the Art in Public Places Committee to present an exhibition of works of art inspired by the theme. This art exhibition fulfills one of the 27 initiatives in the City of Orillia’s Age-Friendly Community Action and Implementation Plan – a “Living Well at All Ages” art exhibit.

“The new exhibition at the Stack Gallery, as well as all the installations, invite residents and visitors to experience Orillia’s different areas, encouraging discussions about the role public art has in community life. Art connects people, enabling them to share about their past experiences, while creating new ones,” said Art in Public Places Committee Chair, Ruth Watt.

The Momentum exhibit was juried by the Art in Public Places Committee and features eight original works of art by artists from the Orillia area.