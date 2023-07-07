Huntsville Resident Charged With Sexual Assault

Huntsville OPP has laid charges in connection to a sexual assault investigation that occurred near River Mill Park in the Town of Huntsville.

On July 5, 2023, at 7 p.m., Huntsville OPP received a report of a sexual assault of a young female that occurred on Dara Howell Way across from River Mill Park.

As a result of the investigation, Isiah Hamilton, 23 years old, of Huntsville has been charged with:

· Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age

· Sexual Interference

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on July 17, 2023.

It is never too late to report a sexual assault to police. Anyone who has any information about this or a similar incident and has not already spoken with police is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

No further information will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.