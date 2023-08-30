Bancroft OPP Charge Driver With Impaired After Traffic Stop On Hastings Street

Bancroft OPP have charged a driver with impaired following a traffic stop.

On August 29, 2023, shortly before 10:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Hastings Street North. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

Leatha-Anne Keller, a 25-year-old from Gilmour, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offence of Operation while impaired – alcohol.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on September 26, 2023.