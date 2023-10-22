Bala Cranberry Festival Celebrates Harvest Season

The town of Bala welcomed over 12,000 visitors for the 38th annual Bala Cranberry Festival October 13-15.

Visitors had an opportunity to walk through the town, see the Bala Falls, and enjoy an assortment of vendor markets, art exhibits, live music, games, and activities. All set against a backdrop of beautiful fall colours.

One of the most popular harvest activities was the cranberry plunge, hosted by Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, where guests were able to wade into a sea of floating cranberries.

Other weekend events included rubber duck races hosted by the Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Rotary Club, a ‘Cran-Anne’ look-a-like contest hosted by Bala’s Museum, and Peter Cowan Memorial street hockey tournament hosted by Bala Falls Pub.

“The festival is a time when Bala and Muskoka Lakes really come together to welcome visitors and locals to experience something special,” said Nick Jensen, Chair of the Bala Cranberry Festival. “Our mission is to help extend the business season in our little town and to give back through scholarships, bursaries, and community group funding. We hope our guests leave with great memories and the harvest in their hearts.”

The Bala Cranberry Festival appreciates the support of its partners Weismiller Timber Mart, Muskoka Lumber, TD Bank Group, Rogers Communications, and Cooper Equipment Rentals.