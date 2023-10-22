Monsignor Michael O’Leary Catholic School Recipient Of Environmental Award

The winners of the 9th annual Ontario Schools Battery Recycling Challenge (OSBRC) have been announced and one of our schools has received special recognition.

Monsignor Michael O’Leary Catholic School in Bracebridge was the proud recipient of the Environmental Award and received a cheque for almost $500. The efforts of staff and students truly reflect the spirit of recycling and caring for God’s creation.

The OSBRC isn’t just a challenge; it’s a movement! By recycling over 13.1 million batteries since 2014, students, teachers, and families are making a difference. Plus, $98,469.63 has been awarded to schools, students, and the SickKids Foundation!

SMCDSB schools, get ready to challenge the best of the best this year! Download resources like lesson plans, posters, and activity worksheets from OSBRC to keep recycling at the forefront throughout the year. Together, we can create a greener, cleaner future!

Registration for the 2023-2024 Ontario Schools Battery Recycling Challenge is officially open. The Challenge kicks off on October 16, 2023, and runs until May 10, 2024. Maybe next year’s Environmental Award will go to another SMCDSB school!

