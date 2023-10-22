Monck Public School Grade 7/8 Students Visit Ontario Education Leadership Centre

Article / Photo from Trillium Lakelands District School Board

From October 2 to 4, roughly 100 Monck Public School (MPS) Grade 7 and 8 students visited the Ontario Education Leadership Centre.

Over the two days, students engaged in activities that allowed them to experience different aspects and styles of leadership through a series of activities that focused on self-awareness and development, identifying personal beliefs and challenging biases, teamwork, communications, personal well-being, and building connections to school, community, and the world.

“Leadership plays a crucial role in the development and empowerment of youth. It has a significant impact on their personal growth, the communities they are part of, and a global impact,” says MPS Grade 6/7 teacher, Laura Donnelly. “It also promotes personal development, building the confidence to have a voice, and critical thinking skills to work out complex problems.”

Now back in the classroom, these students will continue to learn about leadership and the importance of exhibiting these qualities to not only each other, but the younger population at MPS.