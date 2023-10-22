Small Businesses At The Heart Of The Innovation Economy 

Small businesses have always been the backbone of Ontario’s economy, a driving force behind innovation and economic growth in the province. These resilient enterprises generate new ideas, create jobs and foster community resilience. The Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC), in partnership with Desjardins, are delighted to unveil the annual Small Business Week Campaign, Small Business, Big Ideas. This year’s campaign underscores the impact and potential of small business innovation and the importance of supporting these businesses beyond recovery and toward growth.

“Small businesses have a vital role in enriching our community and economy. This small business week (and always), we celebrate the hard-working entrepreneurs and their big ideas, which drive innovation and bring communities together,” says Randy Heyd, Chair, Muskoka Lakes Chamber. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, action by the government and private sector will be crucial to ensure small businesses in Muskoka move on from survival to growth.”

Heyd adds he is proud the Muskoka Lakes Chamber is offering weekly learning sessions on innovative leadership, accessing grants, solopreneurship, and more during Small Business Month with its own campaign, Cultivate and Thrive, in partnership with Launch & Prosper and BDC. Anyone can take part in these workshops: there’s even one today (October 16) at noon entitled “Grants and Loans: There’s no such thing as free money” and anyone can register by clicking here.

Meantime, the reality is that small business owners across the province continue to grapple with compounding effects from the pandemic, including labour shortages, declining employee mental health, rising inflation, and repayment of debt. However, they have and continue to demonstrate remarkable adaptability and resilience, with many pivoting to new business models, embracing digital technologies, and finding innovative ways to serve their communities.

To sustain this momentum and foster further innovation, the Ontario Chamber Network, including our Chamber, is calling on the Ontario Government to continue taking action to foster small business success and prioritizing the following:

Develop and scale digitization funding and training programs for small businesses and make it easier for businesses to access them.

Improve access to private capital and credit for small businesses through a combination of tax policies, capital market reforms, and loan guarantees.

Offer targeted support to help small businesses invest in workplace mental health.

Continue to procure from non-profits, non-profit social enterprises and co-operatives to meet the provincial government’s target of $3 billion in contracts awarded to small businesses by 2026.

“At the heart of every successful enterprise is a big idea, hard-working entrepreneurs, and a supportive business ecosystem,” says Rocco Rossi, President and CEO, OCC. “We are proud to bring attention to the role that small businesses play in driving innovation across Ontario. With over 97.7% of businesses in Ontario being small businesses, this poses various opportunities to invest in these businesses, enabling them to stay competitive.”

Canadian Small Business Week takes place annually during the third week of October and October is Small Business Month. To learn more about the OCC’s support for small businesses, visit www.occ.ca. To learn more about the Muskoka Lakes Chamber’s learning sessions this month, visit muskokasmallbizmonth.ca