Baby Boys Arrive January 8 As MAHC’s First Born In 2022

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to introduce the first babies born in 2022, arriving on the same day at each of our hospital sites.

At the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) Site (top left), baby Andy Couling was born at 5:13 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 to first-time parents Melissa Switzer and Matt Couling of Gravenhurst. Andy arrived at 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

At the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site (top right), baby James McEwen Winegard arrived at 2:17 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7 pounds, 3 ounces to first-time parents Jamie Giardini and Tim Winegard of Huntsville.