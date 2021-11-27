Attention: Gravenhurst Water Users – Municipal Water System Alert

The District of Muskoka is experiencing a problem with the municipal water system, affecting water supply to the Town of Gravenhurst.

Do not use the water, and do not boil the water from your taps. The District is investigating the issue and will provide an update soon.

As an alternative, residents should temporarily get their water from a safe source, including purchasing bottled water in the interim. There is a public tap at 340 Eccelstone Resevoire in Bracebridge or buy bottled water in the short-term.

If you are accessing the water at the public tap, please ensure you follow COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain social distancing and wear a face-covering where necessary.