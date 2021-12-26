Arrest Made In Connection With Bank Robbery In Arnprior

Renfrew OPP with the assistance of the Renfrew Crime Unit continue to investigate a robbery in the Town of Arnprior that occurred on December 23, 2021 shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a bank.
On December 23, 2021 shortly after 4:00 p.m. Renfrew Crime unit arrested and charged an adult male in connection to the robbery.
Giles Staples, age 41, of Arnprior, Ontario was arrested and charged with;
– Robbery with violence
– Disguise with intent
– Possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine
Staples was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Pembroke at a later time.
Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Renfrew OPP at 1(888)310-1122.