Arrest Made In Connection With Bank Robbery In Arnprior

Renfrew OPP with the assistance of the Renfrew Crime Unit continue to investigate a robbery in the Town of Arnprior that occurred on December 23, 2021 shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a bank.

On December 23, 2021 shortly after 4:00 p.m. Renfrew Crime unit arrested and charged an adult male in connection to the robbery.

Giles Staples, age 41, of Arnprior, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Robbery with violence

– Disguise with intent

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Staples was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Pembroke at a later time.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Renfrew OPP at 1(888)310-1122.