Annual Santa Claus Charity Waterski Show Returns To Kearney

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, their elves and even the Grinch will be returning to Kearney for the 6th winter waterski show on November 5th at 1:30 p.m in support of the Lions Club Food Drive.

Now more than ever, people across Ontario are relying on their local food banks.

Lions Club President Blair Ballantyne stated, “This year has been a difficult year for many families due to soaring food prices. Last year the show raised over 2000lbs of food donations and $4000 in monetary donations. We hope to beat that record this year!”

This year’s show will have more female show skiers than ever before and feature members of Canada’s National Waterski Show Team. Skiing in the cold water of Mirror Bay, Kearney, may be a shock to the system for some Canadian National Waterski Show Team members as they will be fresh off competing in Florida at the World Waterski Show Tournament in October.

All attendees are asked to bring cash donations or non-perishable food items as admission to the show. Prior to the show there will be live music and Santa will be handing out candy canes.

Kearney resident and event committee organizer Michael Rickward stated, “Every year support for this fundraiser has grown. Premier Ford even came to see the show last year. The Santa Claus Charity Ski Show is the perfect example of why Kearney is called ‘The Biggest Little Town’. ”

The Santa Claus Charity Waterski Show is a joint effort between the Kearney Lions Club, Rickward’s Small Motors, SWS Marine, J-craft, Scarlett Point Retreat, Muskoka Auto Parts, and the Town of Kearney to promote the food drive and raise donations for families in need during the holiday season.

Photos courtesy of Al Byrnell