Bracebridge OPP Responded To 27 Collisions On Thursday

Motorists experienced their first taste of winter weather on Thursday, October 20, 2022 when a storm came through delivering an accumulation of wet snow and freezing conditions. Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to 27 motor vehicle collisions, none of which resulted in injuries.

There were multiple calls for service regarding hazardous conditions as well regarding downed power lines and trees that had fallen on area roadways. One Bracebridge OPP officer even utilized his own chain saw in order to help clear the roads, allowing not only motorists but also emergency services to operate. That is teamwork and motorists are asked to do their part by paying attention to changing road conditions and consider the following tips:

Slow down

Allow for extra space between your vehicle and others

Clear your vehicle of snow and ice completely

Fully engage your vehicles lighting system and use signals appropriately

Focus on your job of driving and minimize distractions

Give yourself extra time to reduce stress

Stay home during extreme weather if you are able.

From Bracebridge OPP Detachment Commander Jason Nickle:

“I would appreciate if you would share with your followers, the importance of driving according to the road and weather conditions. The Bracebridge OPP members were inundated with calls for vehicles in the ditch and motor vehicle collisions Thursday morning, many of which were attributable to excessive speed. Additionally, although the winter weather did catch many by surprise, the use of winter tires would have certainly minimized our call volume as many of the vehicles that ended up in the ditch, were still using summer tires.

Lastly, a reminder to all regarding the procedure to be utilized at an intersection when the traffic lights are out. In the case of a controlled intersection, when the traffic lights fail, the intersection reverts to a four way stop. Bracebridge OPP responded to a minor, two vehicle collision this morning at an intersection where the lights were out. Apparently, the vehicle operators were unaware of the process explained above.”