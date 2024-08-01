All Lanes Open After OPP Find Suspicious Package On Hwy. 400 In Barrie

-Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) – Aurora Detachment investigated a traffic complaint for a disabled motor vehicle believed to contain a suspicious package on Highway 400 northbound, south of Mapleview Drive in the City of Barrie.

On August 1, 2024, at 11:07 a.m., Aurora OPP received a call for a disabled motor vehicle on Highway 400 northbound, south of Mapleview Drive. During the investigation, officers identified the potential of a suspicious package containing explosive materials in the vehicle. To ensure the safety of the motoring public and surrounding community, Highway 400 northbound and southbound between Innisfil Beach Road and Mapleview Drive were closed.

The OPP Critical Incident Commander, Explosive Devices Unit, Canine Unit, and Mobile Support Unit attended the scene. No explosive materials were located in the vehicle and there is no risk to public safety. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The driver, a 42-year-old female from Hanmer, was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

The OPP would like to thank the Barrie Police Service, South Simcoe Police Service, Barrie Fire and Emergency Service, and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services for their prompt response and assistance.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours and reopened at 2:10 p.m.