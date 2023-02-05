Algonquin Park Sets Record Low Temperature Record, Muskoka Wind Chill Was -43

A frigid arctic air mass resulted in some new record minimum temperatures being set across parts of southern and northeastern Ontario this morning. Extremely cold wind chill values were also reported across much of southern Ontario and northeastern Ontario
Friday into this morning.
Below is a summary of new daily record low temperatures for February 4.
Cobourg
New Record of -26.9
Old record -24.4 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1955
Trenton
New Record of -32.1
Old record -30.0 set in 1923
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Brockville
New Record of -35.3
Old record -31.1 set in 1963
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Pembroke
New Record of -38.2
Old record -37.8 set in 1923
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Ottawa Airport
New Record of -33.1
Old record -30.0 set in 1948
Records have been kept since 1938
Bancroft
New Record of -40.6
Old record -38.9 set in 1908
Records in this area have been kept since 1882
Algonquin Park
New Record of -41.5
Old record -38.3 set in 1923
Records in this area have been kept since 1917
North Bay
New Record of -36.0
Old record -33.3 set in 1970
Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Sudbury Airport
New Record of -33.3
Old record -32.8 set in 1970
Records have been kept since 1954
Below are extreme wind chills reported in the past 24 hours for a few locations across southern Ontario.
Ottawa: -44
Muskoka: -43
Brockville: -40
Kingston: -39
Trenton: -38
Barrie: -36
Oshawa: -34
Buttonville Airport: -34
Toronto Airport: -32
Collingwood: -31
Guelph: -31
Kitchener: -30
Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial
information and does not constitute a complete or final report.