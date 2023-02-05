Algonquin Park Sets Record Low Temperature Record, Muskoka Wind Chill Was -43

A frigid arctic air mass resulted in some new record minimum temperatures being set across parts of southern and northeastern Ontario this morning. Extremely cold wind chill values were also reported across much of southern Ontario and northeastern Ontario

Friday into this mo rning.

Below is a summary of new daily record low temperatures for February 4.

Cobourg

New Record of -26.9

Old record -24.4 set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1955

Trenton

New Record of -32.1

Old record -30.0 set in 1923

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Brockville

New Record of -35.3

Old record -31.1 set in 1963

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Pembroke

New Record of -38.2

Old record -37.8 set in 1923

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Ottawa Airport

New Record of -33.1

Old record -30.0 set in 1948

Records have been kept since 1938

Bancroft

New Record of -40.6

Old record -38.9 set in 1908

Records in this area have been kept since 1882

Algonquin Park

New Record of -41.5

Old record -38.3 set in 1923

Records in this area have been kept since 1917

North Bay

New Record of -36.0

Old record -33.3 set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Sudbury Airport

New Record of -33.3

Old record -32.8 set in 1970

Records have been kept since 1954

Below are extreme wind chills reported in the past 24 hours for a few locations across southern Ontario.

Ottawa: -44

Muskoka: -43

Brockville: -40

Kingston: -39

Trenton: -38

Barrie: -36

Oshawa: -34

Buttonville Airport: -34

Toronto Airport: -32

Collingwood: -31

Guelph: -31

Kitchener: -30

Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial