Algonquin Park Got Almost 100 Millimeters Of Rain

fields as a result of the rain. A local state of emergency has been

Strong winds were also observed on Wednesday, especially near to

Lake Huron. Downed tree limbs and power outages were reported. A few large trees were blown down in Brussels.

