Algonquin Park Got Almost 100 Millimeters Of Rain

A slow-moving cold front was responsible for bringing significant
rainfall to a large portion of southern Ontario beginning on
Tuesday. There have been widespread reports of flooded roads and
fields as a result of the rain. A local state of emergency has been
declared in Middlesex County.
Strong winds were also observed on Wednesday, especially near to
Lake Huron. Downed tree limbs and power outages were reported. A few large trees were blown down in Brussels.
The following is a summary of rainfall measurements (in millimeters) received by Environment Canada as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Rainfall measurements were taken between 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 and 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Rain continues to fall across much of central and eastern Ontario
today. This summary will be updated for total rainfall amounts in
these regions.
Petrolia 152*
Meaford 131.6*
Aurora 130*
Strathroy 124*
Trenton 121.4*
London Airport 120
Collingwood 116.3
Markdale 116.3*
Listowel 113.3*
Glencoe 112*
Windsor 111.8*
Monkton 109.2*
Belle River 108*
Mount Forest 105.9
Heidelberg 105.6*
St. Marys 104.4*
Durham 102.4*
Waterloo 99.8*
Newmarket 96*
Windsor Airport 94
Sarnia Airport 92.3
Algonquin Park (East Gate) 92.1
Parry Sound 90.4
Vaughan 90*
Bancroft 89.3
Pembroke 88.7
Grimsby Mountain 87.7
St. Thomas 81.8*
Ridgetown 81
Beatrice 81
Waterloo-Wellington Airport 79.8
Cantley (near Gatineau) 78*
Goderich 76.8
Elora 73.8
Muskoka Airport 75.7
Peterborough 73.4*
Peterborough Trent 71.5
Oshawa Airport 71
Toronto 45 to 70*
Petawawa 69.5
Mississauga 67.6*
Wiarton 67
Whitby 66.5*
Borden 64.5
Delhi 62.6
Toronto Pearson International Airport 62
Chatham 61.9
Egbert 56.4
Hamilton RBG 55.3
Vineland 53.6
Trenton 53
Barrie 50.8
Ottawa 40 to 48*
The following is a summary of peak wind gusts (in kilometers per
hour) received by Environment Canada as of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Sarnia Airport 93
Wiarton Airport 76
Sudbury Airport 76
* Denotes a volunteer observation, including Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) and social media.