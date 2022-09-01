Alexander Muskoka Residence Invites Community Feedback On Building 

Voting has opened online to find the local favourite among three options

Gravenhurst and surrounding community members are being invited to contribute their input on some final decisions concerning the exterior design of The Alexander Muskoka Residence, a new retirement home that will overlook the Muskoka Wharf. The Alexander Muskoka Residence, scheduled to open in early 2024, will comprise three storeys and 75,000 square feet of living space and offer distinct neighbourhoods tailored to individual care needs, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care.

“We’ve seen incredible support from the community on this project,” said Marie Ojha, who, with partner Leonard Ojha, developed the idea for the community residence and leads The Alexander management team. “We’d really love it if future residents and the community have some input into how the final building will look.”

By visiting www.thealexander.ca, those interested in having their say on the final colour scheme for the building’s exterior can view three architectural renderings—each one including both the front and back of the building—and vote for their favourite. The three options vary in accent colours, making for subtle but impactful differences in the building’s general aesthetic. “We are seeing lots of interests in the project and have a growing waitlist. We encourage people who are interested to view the website and sign-up to reserve their suite.” The building will be modern, amenity-rich, and energy efficient,” explains Leonard. Construction on The Alexander is well underway at 520 Isaac Street, and visitors to the website can sign up for the company’s newsletter to keep abreast of its progress.