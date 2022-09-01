Two People Face Several Charges After Traffic Stop In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP officers received several traffic complaints about the unsafe driving of a pickup truck on First Street and Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst on Wednesday August 31, 2022 in the late afternoon.

Officers were updated that the vehicle had pulled into a plaza in Gravenhurst and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police have arrested and charged 36 year-old Matthew Lawrence of Dwight, ON with the following:

Dangerous Operation

Resist Peace Officer

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Over 30g of Dried Cannabis

Police have also charged 35-year-old Brian Shanks of Gravenhurst, ON with Possession of a Schedule I Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Substance and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Both accused persons will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 11, 2022 to answer to their charges.