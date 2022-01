On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a van on Highway 60, near the west gate of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Police said the vehicle had struck several guard rails causing damages.

As a result of the investigation, the lone occupant, a 58-year-old from St. Catherines, was issued a 3-day alcohol drivers licence suspension.

The licence was seized and the vehicle towed. No reported injuries.