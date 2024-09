AGAINST THE WIND: The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience Perform The Gravenhurst Opera House 

November 16, 2024 at 730pm

295 Muskoka Road North, Gravenhurst, Ontario.

“….DANCING IN THE AISLES, THE CROWD SINGING SEGER HITS THAT HAVE SHAPED THEIR LIVES AND STANDING OVATIONS – THAT IS THE ATW EXPERIENCE.”

ATW’S UNIQUE AND GRITTY ‘HEARTLAND ROCK’ PERFORMANCES TAKE THE AUDIENCE ON A JOURNEY THROUGH BOB SEGER’S 5-DECADE-DEEP CATALOG WITH A SETLIST PEPPERED WITH EVERY HIT, FANS ARE SWEPT AWAY BY BOTH THE BAND’S ACCURATE RENDITIONS AND TY WILSON’S AUTHENTIC VOCALS PORTRAYAL OF ONE OF ROCK’S MOST ICONIC VOICES. THE ATW CONCERT EXPERIENCE IS ELECTRIC FEATURING AN ALL-STAR BAND THAT BLENDS THE HIGH-ENERGY SONGS of ‘SEGER-ROCK’ with THE ICONIC BALLADS THAT BECAME THE BACKDROP OF SO MANY MEMORIES, FOR BOTH YOUNG AND OLD. THIS IS A MUSICAL EXPERIENCE THAT FANS WON’T EVER FORGET.

ENJOY our preview of The Ultimate Bob Seger Experience – https://1drv.ms/v/s!AhwduKx7bhgMgy-ftqfFmg2QGTDW

Against The Wind – November 16 2024 at 730pm at The Gravenhurst Opera House

https://tickets.gravenhurst.ca/TheatreManager/1/online?performance=1297

For more information, please visit https://againstthewind.ca