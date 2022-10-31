A Writer’s Toolbox With Award-Winning Author, Marianne Jones

Looking to inject some new life into your writing projects? Join Muskoka Authors Association on Thursday, November 10, with author, Marianne Jones, who will share some important tools for your Writer’s Toolbox. She will cover topics such as sensory details, transitions, hooking the reader, thinking like an actor, writing dialogue.

Marianne is the award-winning author of 8 books, including her most recent literary novel, Maud and Me (Crossfield, 2021). Her poetry has appeared in Resistance, (University of Regina Press,), Writing Menopause, (Inanna Publications), All We Can Hold (Sage Hill Press) and Indra`s Net (Bennison Books), as well as Wascana Review, Room, Prairie Journal and others. Her work has won awards from The Word Guild, Writer`s Digest, The Canadian Authors Association, and the Northwestern Ontario Writers Workshop. She lives with her husband Reg in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Together they have two daughters and two granddaughters.

In Person Meeting Location: Bracebridge Centre for Active Living, 54 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Alternative Zoom Room opens at 6:50 pm; meeting starts at 7:00 pm.

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit Eventbrite or visit MuskokaAuthors.ca and click on UPCOMING EVENTS or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074.

After you register for this event, you will be sent a link to the ZOOM event via email.