A warm front associated with a low pressure system is expected to sweep through the region this evening and slowly progress eastward on Christmas Day.

Special weather statement issued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Precipitation associated with the front is expected to begin this evening or overnight as snow or ice pellets before transitioning over to freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Some communities may even see rain during the transition. The freezing rain risk is expected to end Christmas morning for most communities.

There is still some uncertainty at this time regarding the timing and duration of the potential freezing rain.

Untreated roads may become slippery and drivers are urged to exercise caution.

Freezing rain or freezing drizzle advisories may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

A wintry mix expected Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Precipitation associated with the front is expected to begin this evening or overnight as snow or ice pellets before transitioning over to freezing rain or freezing drizzle. The freezing rain risk is expected to end late Christmas morning for most communities, however the risk of freezing drizzle will likely remain through the afternoon.

